Which Rewards Credit Cards Are Worth the Hype?

There are many types of credit cards, but rewards credit cards are among the most popular. In a 2025 survey…

There are many types of credit cards, but rewards credit cards are among the most popular. In a 2025 survey commissioned by the American Bankers Association, eight in 10 people said they had at least one rewards credit card, while 91% said they valued their cards’ rewards programs.

If you’d like to start reaping some rewards, the key is finding cards that provide the best value for your particular spending style and goals — while also knowing key features to look for. Follow this guide to help you compare rewards credit cards and find your ideal match.

[Read: Best Rewards Credit Cards.]

It’s All About You

Before you can start comparing actual card products, start by identifying your own creditworthiness, spending patterns and financial habits.

Step 1: See Where You Stand Creditwise

Some of the best rewards credit cards tend to have more stringent requirements than others, which is why you want to think about your own qualifications. “Knowing your credit score is an important tool for your overall financial health, especially when considering the best rewards credit cards for your needs,” says Scott Adamo, head of U.S. franchise unsecured lending at TD Bank.

Understanding which credit score tier you fall in can help pinpoint which card applications you’ll likely be approved for. You can also take advantage of card issuers that offer prequalification that lets you see if you’re likely to qualify before you do a full application, adds Adamo. This can help you avoid a hard credit inquiry and a negative hit to your credit score.

Step 2: Examine Your Spending Patterns

To help decide which type of rewards credit card makes the most sense, look over your budget to see where you spend the most money. If it’s concentrated in specific categories, then a card with bonus rewards that correspond to that type of spending could be a good fit.

“For example, some cards offer more points on dining or grocery shopping, so if you eat out multiple times per week or have a large grocery bill, the points can add up fast,” says Tiffany Funk, credit card expert and co-founder of point.me, a points redemption and travel booking service.

Other common bonus categories you might find include travel, gas, transportation costs, entertainment, streaming and online shopping.

Step 3: Consider Your Personality

As mentioned, some rewards cards have bonus categories and other benefits that require a bit more attention to detail. But there are also excellent rewards cards that are simpler to manage. Would you rather put effort into maximizing rewards cards or do you prefer more of an autopilot experience?

“Knowing the answer to these questions before you hit ‘apply’ is important when thinking about what card is tailored to fit your lifestyle and spending habits,” says Adamo.

If you’re the ‘set it and forget it’ type, then a flat-rate 2% cash back card might be right for you. Or, Adamo says, if you’re a ‘hyper-optimizer’ who is always trying to maximize the points you earn, go for a rotating category card.

Frequent travelers may be better off with a flexible points card focused on offsetting travel costs. Or you might go even more granular if you’re loyal to a specific airline or hotel chain by getting a co-branded card that’s tied to that company’s loyalty program.

[Read: Best Cash Back Credit Cards.]

Step 4: Identify the Gaps in Your Strategy

According to Experian, Americans are carrying an average of 3.7 credit cards in 2025. If you’re considering a new card in your arsenal, you’ll want to think about how it complements the others.

“Already have a card that offers lounge access? You probably don’t need another one,” says Funk. “Missing out on earning extra points on gas? Look for a card that offers extra points in that category or one that offers two points per dollar on all purchases.”

If you’re starting fresh, consider choosing a card that has flexible redemption options. “Opt for one that rewards you with a transferable currency, like American Express Membership Rewards, Citi ThankYou®Rewards, Capital One Rewards, Bilt Rewards or Chase Ultimate Rewards,” suggests Funk. “This gives you a lot more choice in how you use your points and often gives you a lot more value for your points.”

[Read: Best Travel Rewards Credit Cards.]

Digging Into the Card Details

With a better sense of what you’re looking for, you’re ready to move into the next phase of exploring actual cards.

Step 5: Have a Welcome Bonus Game Plan

Sign-up bonuses on rewards cards can be lucrative, but consider how much you can comfortably spend before you apply. “To get the largest bonuses, you may need to spend several thousand dollars,” says Funk. “If you can’t do that without going into debt, look for a card with a smaller welcome bonus and lower spending requirement.”

Of course, if you time your application to when you have large expenses coming up, like school tuition, home repair, wedding expenses or holiday shopping, that can help you earn the offer, says Funk. “Typically, you’ll have three months to earn the welcome bonus, and the clock starts upon approval, not when you receive the card.”

Some issuers may allow up to six months to earn the offer.

Step 6: Use Tools to Identify and Compare Specific Cards

Compare other key features for cards that fit your chosen category, including annual percentage rates, fees and additional benefits — especially those that add real dollar value or convenience.

“This comparison can help clearly define the differences between the cards and give you a better sense of what card more accurately fits your needs and wants,” says Adamo.

The U.S. News Compare Tool, for example, lets you check off your preferences to filter card choices and then see side-by-side card comparisons to cut down on your research time.

Step 7: Read the Fine Print Before You Apply

Once you’ve found the perfect card, take one final look at the specific details. “The research must continue by reviewing the fine print to look for any exclusions or spending limits,” says money-saving expert and former U.S. News contributor Andrea Woroch.

For example, some grocery reward cards exclude grocery purchases at big box stores, so if you do the bulk of your shopping at Walmart or Costco, those purchases wouldn’t qualify for bonus rewards. This type of discovery might ultimately influence your card choice.

Along those lines, pay attention to annual fees. More premium rewards cards often come with a cost, but they can offer a tremendous amount of value when used strategically. Just be prepared to do a bit of number-crunching to make sure you’re getting enough value to come out ahead.

Which Rewards Credit Card Is Right for You?

With so many options for every credit level and type of consumer, there’s surely a rewards credit card for everyone — even including students and those with bad credit. Not to mention that many people end up juggling more than one type of rewards card in order to maximize different spending categories and various card benefits.

No matter which rewards cards you go with, success depends on your ability to manage your credit responsibly. “Anyone planning to carry a balance from month to month will also be on the hook to pay interest, which will take away any rewards you get in the first place,” says Woroch.

But if you’re paying off your balance in full each month, rewards cards can unlock a lot of savings and perks.

More from U.S. News

Clever Credit: Can My Credit Card Be Tracked at Protests?

Dear Clever Credit: I Got the Kohl’s Credit Card for the Holidays. Now What?

Clever Credit: I Graduated From College. What Should Be My Next Credit Card?

Which Rewards Credit Cards Are Worth the Hype? originally appeared on usnews.com