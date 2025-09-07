What to Wear to a College Interview: Everything You Should Know

Getting accepted to college can be extremely competitive, and the impression you create by what you wear to an admissions…

Getting accepted to college can be extremely competitive, and the impression you create by what you wear to an admissions interview or an official campus visit can set you apart — for better or worse — from other applicants.

It’s called the rhetoric of dress — how your wardrobe choices, along with your grooming, send unspoken messages that others pick up and respond to, often at a subconscious level. The key is to control your message. So when you’ve accepted a school’s invitation to visit the campus or hop online for an interview, there are ways to use fashion to your advantage and perhaps gain an edge over the competition.

Understand that your goal is to project that you’re a serious, respectful student with good judgment. You can achieve that while remaining true to yourself. Here’s how to use fashion as a tool to send the right visual cues, reinforce your strengths, feel comfortable and confident, and excel in your interview.

How to Decide What to Wear to a College Interview

Dressing is always about context. Think first about why you’re interviewing or visiting a college — it’s because you want to make a favorable impression on those who hold your fate in their hands. When assembling a winning outfit, you also should consider the climate and weather where you’ll be visiting if the interview is in person.

So that you don’t underdress or overdress, wear what you would to a job interview in an office setting. That simply means a professional look. You want to feel comfortable but you don’t want to look casual, so remember that comfort is a result of correct fit and good-quality, season-appropriate fabrics. Worsted wool blends — which are smoother and lighter in weight than knits — tend to work year round, khaki and lighter cottons are more suited for warmer weather, and heavier fabrics like corduroy are more at home in cooler weather.

Inspect everything you’ll be wearing to ensure that it is clean, in good condition, wrinkle-free and an appropriate fit. Pieces that are soiled, wrinkled, too tight or too big are visual distractions that may suggest poor planning or bad judgment.

Sample College Interview Outfits for Women

— Knee-length skirt, blouse or shirt, and possibly a jacket or sweater.

— Knee-length dress — if sleeveless, add a jacket or sweater.

— Dress pants, a top with sleeves, and possibly a jacket or sweater.

— A pantsuit or skirt suit, plus a top.

Sample College Interview Outfits for Men

— Dress pants, a button-up shirt and perhaps a sweater or jacket.

— A suit and a button-up shirt.

— A dress shirt, dress pants and sport coat or blazer.

— Khaki or chino trousers, a polo shirt and a sport coat or blazer.

What Not to Wear to a College Interview

You want your look to be tasteful and not distract from where the focus should be — on your smiling face and your insightful comments and questions. That means there are some items you need to avoid.

Here are some looks to avoid because they’re too casual, revealing, distracting or otherwise inappropriate:

— T-shirts.

— Hoodies.

— Jeans and any other denim.

— Shorts.

— Skirts and dresses with a hem well above the knees.

— Track suits, sweats or athleisure pieces that look like yoga wear.

— Garments with profane, political or provocative words or images.

— Sneakers, flip-flops and work boots.

— Zany socks or hosiery.

— Hats and caps.

— Sunglasses and overly ornate eyeglasses.

— Too many accessories.

— Visible high-end designer labels and logos, even if you won’t be applying for financial aid.

— Backpacks, briefcases, giant purses and wristlets.

Where to Get College Interview Clothes Cheap

You don’t have to spend a lot of money on quality clothing that’s interview-appropriate. Shop your closet first. You likely already have some pieces that will work, which can save you money even if they need minor alterations or repairs.

There’s nothing wrong with borrowing clothes, whether it’s a buddy’s jacket or a friend’s skirt. Just make sure the fit is right and the item complements the other components in your ensemble. Sometimes you can score wardrobe wins by getting together with a group of friends and having a clothing swap.

If you need to buy something, here are some places where you can get great deals on new or barely used clothes at a fraction of normal retail cost:

— Thrift stores like Goodwill and Salvation Army.

— Discount stores like T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, Gabe’s, Ross Dress for Less and Burlington.

— Off-price stores like Nordstrom Rack and Saks OFF 5TH.

— Brand outlet stores.

— Online sellers on Facebook Marketplace, Amazon and eBay.

— End-of-season, liquidation and close-out department store sales.

— Yard, garage and estate sales.

— Flea markets and swap meets.

FAQs

What colors should I wear to a college interview?

You’re safest anchoring your look with neutrals such as navy, royal and baby blue; light, medium or charcoal gray lighter and medium browns; and white. These work well with each other and with other colors. If you want to add a “fashion color,” you’re probably safest going with just one so that the interviewer notices with a glance that you’re appropriately attired and not wearing colors, prints and patterns that compete for attention. It’s probably best to avoid overly bright shades of any color in major pieces like dresses or suits.

Is it OK to wear the college’s official colors to an interview?

Some people discourage this, suggesting that you may look overeager. But if you’ve indicated that you’re super excited about a school — excited enough to accept an interview invitation or visit the campus — there’s nothing wrong with showing your enthusiasm by paying homage to the school colors. The key is restraint. For example, if a school’s colors are red and white, try a white shirt with a red stripe or check under a blue jacket or sweater, or a gray skirt suit with a white blouse and a red bracelet. Wearing something school-branded, on the other hand, may be a stretch.

What should I wear for a virtual college interview?

The same thing you would wear to an in-person interview. Admissions officers want to see that your level of respect for them and the process is the same in an online meeting as it would be in person. Being remote isn’t a valid reason to be too casual, or inappropriate in some other way. Even if your interviewer shows up on the screen dressed down, your task is still to project a serious, professional image. Keep in mind that fine prints and patterns can appear blurry or pixelated on screen, so stay away from those. And make sure the lighting around you is good, especially on your face. A white top reflects light up toward your face.

Should I dress differently for an interview at an elite or highly selective college?

Not necessarily. Dressing appropriately professional will work for any college. If you have doubts or uncertainties, contact the school’s admissions office and ask how they recommend prospective students dress for an interview. For Ivy League and other elite, highly competitive schools, it may not hurt to add an understated necktie or simple white pearl necklace to your ensemble. That can help distinguish you from other interviewees and make you more memorable in a good way. These accessories are timeless and classic and seldom work against you. If you’re not gender-conforming or prefer gender-neutral looks, some colleges’ career centers — including Boston College in Massachusetts — offer related advice on their websites. Check your prospective schools for any recommendations for student interview attire.

What kind of shoes are best for a college interview?

You’ll probably be doing some walking, perhaps including a campus tour, so wear shoes that are both professional and comfortable. Pumps, ballet flats and tasteful strappy wedge heels — no stilettos — are good options, as are leather lace-up shoes and polished loafers. There are also some appropriate options that are hybrids of dress and athletic shoes, which you often see television broadcasters wearing. Also, depending on the weather, a leather boot may work. Think ankle booties rather than galoshes or thigh-highs, or a Chelsea, wingtip or other dress boot in lieu of Timberlands, hiking boots or cowboy boots.

What if the college interview is part of a weekend or multiple events?

Find out what and where each event is and pack accordingly. While some activities are likely to be more casual, still play it safe. For example, a sporting event means you can likely get away with jeans, but it would be unwise to pack a pair that’s distressed, tight or oversized. And don’t forget to take along your carefully curated, deal-clinching interview outfit.

What are some grooming tips for college interviews?

Intense aromas can be distracting and some people have allergies, so skip the perfume, cologne and strongly fragranced body washes and lotions. Makeup should be kept to a minimum and as natural as possible. A college interview is not the place for glittery eyelids or high-shine lip gloss. In terms of hair, it’s best to wear a style that keeps strands and locks away from your face as much as possible. The interviewer wants to see you, and hair that obscures — like long bangs — can be distracting and possibly interpreted as a lack of confidence. Ponytails and buns are good ways to keep long hair away from the face. Make sure your hair is freshly trimmed, especially at the back of the neck for short styles. Facial hair such as a mustache is OK, just make sure it’s neatly trimmed and that the parts of your face that you normally shave are clean-shaven.

College admissions officers don’t expect professional-model perfection. But they appreciate an effort at a tasteful and appropriate self-introduction, which includes how you choose to dress and groom. The way you present yourself to them should communicate good judgment and maturity, putting the focus where it belongs — on the qualities and credentials that make you a pleasure to meet, a potential asset to the school and possibly someone who just gained the winning edge for a highly competitive scholarship.

