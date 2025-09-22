What to Know About Autism in Children

[Read: How to Support a Child in Crisis] When Aimee Karpien adopted her son, Henry, at 18 months old, she…

When Aimee Karpien adopted her son, Henry, at 18 months old, she immediately suspected he had developmental delays and sensory processing challenges.

“We quickly pursued evaluation through early intervention, understanding there would likely be a wait to receive evaluation and home services,” says Karpien, who lives in Rochester, New York. “We began therapy at 22 months, but he did not receive a diagnosis of autism until he was 3 and a half years old.”

Although it wasn’t easy to learn that her son had autism spectrum disorder (ASD), Karpien’s fast action helped Henry receive therapies as soon as possible.

“It can feel very isolating when your child faces challenges that are outside the scope of the typical childhood experience,” Karpien says.

But she advises parents that it’s important not to fear a diagnosis.

In addition to better screening and diagnosis, many children like Henry are benefiting as we learn more about autism, its causes and treatments.

What Is Autism?

Autism spectrum disorder is a neurodevelopmental disability that impacts how people communicate, learn and interact with the world. Spectrum refers to the wide range of symptoms and severity.

“People with severe autism may need constant care, while others with subtle forms of autism lead very independent lives,” says Dr. Doreen Samelson, an autism researcher and chief clinical officer at Catalight Research Institute in California.

Some autistic people may be intelligent and speak fluently (what used to be called “high functioning autism”), while others might be nonverbal, exhibit additional behavioral traits, such as refusing to follow requests or instructions, or have other disabilities.

An autistic person or a person with autism?

Some advocates refer to autistic people as “people with autism,” putting the person before the condition. But experts say most autistic people prefer to be described as an “autistic person” because autism is a part of their identity, not a detriment or condition to be fixed. Autism Speaks, an autism advocacy group, recommends using the language that feels most comfortable to the person on the spectrum.

What Are the Signs and Symptoms of Autism in Children?

Babies and toddlers with autism show differences in their social communication and interaction. They may:

— Not smile back at you

— Make less eye contact

— Not share their interests with others, such as pointing or showing you a toy

— Not respond appropriately to you when you try to get their attention

— Have speech and language delays

Children with autism also have differences in how they react and interact with people and their environment. They may:

— Not interact socially or readily engage with others

— Seem disinterested in or uncomfortable with social interaction

— Have repetitive play patterns or play with toys in unusual ways, like stacking toy cars

— Engage in repetitive body movements, like hand flapping or spinning

— Be more sensitive to lights, sounds and textures

— Be intensely focused on particular interests

— Insist on doing the same activities repeatedly

— Have difficulty with transitions or changes in routine

— Not want to be touched

Signs of autism can look different between children and can make it hard for doctors to detect subtle signs of autism in very young children.

In addition, symptoms can look very similar to those of other conditions, such as learning disabilities, hearing impairment or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, Samelson says, so doctors have to consider all the possibilities.

Causes of Autism

While the exact cause of autism is not known, experts believe that it may be caused by certain genes.

“There is currently no clear cut conclusion as to what causes autism, and we welcome any studies or research that help us come closer to identifying its underlying origin,” says Quatiba Davis, chief clinical officer at ABA Centers, a company that provides applied behavior analysis therapy services to children with autism spectrum disorder through a naturalistic, play-based approach rooted in positive reinforcement.

Is autism genetic?

Parents often wonder why their child has ASD, but we’re still learning more about what causes autism and if autism is genetic.

“Genetics seems to play a very important role. There are many gene changes that are associated with an increased likelihood of autism,” Knight says. “Research is ongoing to understand how genes interact with events during pregnancy and early infancy to influence a child’s developmental path.”

There’s definite evidence of a familial component to autism. A 2024 study found that siblings of autistic children have a 20% chance of having autism, about 10 times greater than a child without an autistic sibling.

Autism and vaccines

One thing we know for absolute certainty is not a cause of autism: vaccines.

“We do know from multiple very high quality research studies that vaccines do not cause autism. Instead, vaccines help to prevent many illnesses that cause negative health and developmental outcomes,” Knight says.

Autism and acetaminophen

A robust 2024 study published in JAMA involving nearly 2.5 million children in Sweden found no evidence of increased risk for autism in children exposed to acetaminophen in the womb when compared to unexposed siblings. This sibling-comparison method is a powerful way to control for genetic and environmental factors that might otherwise confound the results.

Leading medical groups like the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine have reviewed the research and found no clear evidence that prudent use of acetaminophen causes developmental issues.

In a statement released by the ACOG, Steven Fleischman, president of the ACOG, said: “In more than two decades of research on the use of acetaminophen in pregnancy, not a single reputable study has successfully concluded that the use of acetaminophen in any trimester of pregnancy causes neurodevelopmental disorders in children.”

In fact, not taking acetaminophen to treat a fever during pregnancy can have serious health consequences for both the mother and child, including premature birth and birth defects.

Davis notes that “for every potential cause that is found for autism, the converse usually has also been proven.” For instance, a systemic review and meta-analysis of previous studies found that “evidence supported the association between fever during pregnancy and increased risk for (neurodevelopmental disorders) in offspring.”

How Is Autism Diagnosed?

An autism diagnosis can be made by a trained specialist, such as a:

— Developmental pediatrician

— Psychologist

— Psychiatrist

— Neurologist

Your child’s doctor will typically interview a parent or caregiver before reviewing the child’s medical history, observing their behavior and conducting standardized testing.

Some autism screening tools doctors use include:

— Ages and Stages Questionnaires (ASQ): Parents fill out a questionnaire on their child’s general development to be reviewed by their child’s doctor.

— Screening Tool for Autism in Toddlers and Young Children (STAT): Doctors lead children in 12 activities that assess play, communication and imitation skills; this takes about 20 minutes.

— Modified Checklist for Autism in Toddlers, Revised with Follow-Up (M-CHAT-R/F): Parents complete this checklist of autism symptoms to be reviewed by a doctor.

Brain imaging tests, such as CT, MRI or PET scans, may be ordered.

Although a medical autism test doesn’t exist, doctors have specific diagnostic criteria. This includes problems with social communication and interaction and restricted or repetitive behaviors or interests — both must be present for diagnosis.

The evaluation was easy for Henry, who went to the Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics unit of the University of Rochester Medical Center.

“As far as our son was concerned, the diagnosis process simply consisted of various individuals attempting to play with him. It was very relaxed,” Karpien says.

Importance of Early Diagnosis

Diagnosing autism at a young age is ideal because it allows children to access services and therapies to develop helpful life skills.

“During early childhood, the brain is still developing and changing very rapidly,” says Dr. Emily Knight, a developmental and behavioral pediatrician at the University of Rochester Medical Center. “When we identify autism early, we have a great opportunity to provide early supports and interventions. These can give children the best possible start in building skills so they can reach their fullest potential.”

Doctors have gotten better at diagnosing autism, which may be partly why rates of the condition have increased so much in the past 20 years. According to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention research, the prevalence of autism is now 1 in 36 children, up from 1 in 59 in 2014 and 1 in 125 in 2004. The majority of cases occur in boys, as ASD is almost four times more common in boys than girls.

However, diagnosing children early also presents challenges, both for parents and doctors.

“In some parts of the United States, there are long waiting lists for a diagnostic evaluation that can last months or even years,” Samelson says. “For families, it can be very distressing to be stuck on a long waitlist during their child’s critical development years.”

Although children under the age of 2 can be diagnosed, most children are close to school-age when they receive an official diagnosis, she says, in part because of this limited access.

Still, if you suspect your child may be showing signs of autism, schedule them to be evaluated as soon as possible.

“It is best to raise these concerns early rather than take a ‘wait and see’ approach,” adds Knight.

What Therapies Are Available for Autism?

Children with autism benefit from social skills, communication, and motor and sensory support tailored to their strengths and skill-building needs. This might include:

— Speech therapy

— Occupational therapy

— Physical therapy

— Special education

“These approaches all teach skills that can help children on the autism spectrum navigate the world effectively,” Knight says.

For Karpien, she pursued the Developmental, Individual-differences and Relationship-based (DIR) Floortime Model of Intervention, which highlights the importance of relationships with respect to the way individuals perceive the world.

“We were a new family, so growing our son’s security in his new life was paramount to us,” Karpien says. “DIR is a wonderful, child-centered model that taught us how to engage with our son.”

Henry received speech, occupational therapy, physical therapy, music therapy and special education services through the DIR lens.

How autism treatment is changing

In recent years, autism treatments have focused on what best helps patients’ quality of life.

“Improving well-being for an autistic child and their family should be the focus of any intervention,” Samelson says.

In the past, many interventions focused on goals that did not improve well-being, such as stopping autistic children from hand flapping or asking the child to make more prolonged eye contact.

“Why? These aren’t dangerous behaviors,” Samelson says. “For many autistic people, hand flapping can be self-soothing, and some autistic people find eye contact difficult.”

The “why” was, in essence, to make neurotypical people more comfortable around autistic people.

“Interventions are increasingly shifting their focus from trying to make autistic people look more like non-autistic people, to adjusting the environment and other people’s perceptions about autism so that autistic people can be better accommodated,” says Kristen Bottema-Beutel, director of the Autism Spectrum Disorder Certificate program at Boston College.

We don’t expect people in wheelchairs to walk up stairs; we build an access ramp.

“Rather than training autistic people to use normative social skills such as making eye contact, an interventionist might teach parents to learn about their autistic child’s communication styles and respond to their autistic child in ways that their child might more readily understand,” Bottema-Beutel says.

Neurotypical people are beginning to appreciate the value and diversity of perspective that autistic people bring to our communities, Knight says.

“The goal of early intervention for autism is not to teach children to simply look or act ‘more neurotypical’ or ‘less autistic,'” she says. “Interventions should emphasize a strengths-based model that focuses on meeting a child where they are at, and helps build meaningful skills to support the next stages in development.”

The applied behavior analysis controversy

A generation or two ago, autism treatment methods weren’t always caring or compassionate. Specifically, an approach called applied behavior analysis (ABA), which utilizes a rewards-consequences system, has been criticized. Early versions of ABA in the 1960s and 1970s employed electric shock, food deprivation and other inhumane methods of changing behavior.

“ABA has traditionally been implemented with the goal of making autistic people look more like non-autistic people, which is an ableist goal. It assumes it’s better to be or appear to be nondisabled than disabled,” Bottema-Beutel says. “Many autistic people describe being traumatized by participating in ABA as children.”

Today’s ABA has improved, with certified, ethical therapists using more positive reinforcement in natural or play-based environments.

“ABA therapy has changed over the years to adapt to changes in research,” says licensed clinical social worker Alisha Simpson-Watt, executive clinical director and founder of Collaborative ABA Services in Connecticut. “The overall goal of ABA treatment is to improve the lives of individuals in a socially significant way,” she says.

For some autistic people who harm themselves or others, ABA can be a lifesaver. Treatment goals may aim to reduce behaviors such as aggression, self-injury or running away, and replace them with social skills, language and communication, emotional regulation and safety skills.

However, ABA often requires a significant amount of time, up to 40 hours a week — which isn’t always best, Samelson says.

“Many practitioners believe more treatment equals better results,” Samelson adds. “In my clinical experience, high hours can be difficult for young children and disruptive to families, and we see good outcomes with much lower hours.”

Research backs this up: A June 2024 meta-study in the journal JAMA Pediatrics found no significant association between the amount of intervention and improved outcomes. Although ABA is the treatment most readily covered by insurance, it’s not the only autism treatment available.

Samelson suggests another approach: Training parents and caregivers to incorporate intervention strategies into their parenting routine so there’s less time spent at appointments.

“Interventions led by parents provide good outcomes and reduce stress,” she says. “Autism care is moving away from one-size-fits-all interventions to more flexible options that fit individual families.”

How Parents Can Support Their Autistic Children

Viewing autism as a natural variation in brain function and seeing autistic children as needing support instead of a cure can help parents respond more positively to a diagnosis and affect how children view themselves.

“Parents play an enormously important role. They can shape their children’s feelings about being autistic, and encourage them to view autism as a valid way of being with strengths and challenges — just like any other way of being,” Bottema-Beutal says.

Parents can help by rejecting ableism and accepting children for who they are. In addition, parents can also support their children by learning about autistic communication and helping them to access learning environments and experiences that work for them. This is important because schools, museums and other educational institutions are not generally designed with autistic people in mind.

This was the case for Henry, who is now 14 and in a specialized class.

“It took several years to find the best educational environment for our son, but he is currently thriving,” Karpien says. The Americans with Disabilities Act and Section 504 of the Civil Rights Act can help protect children with special educational needs. Talk with your child’s teacher or school principal for more information.

Set realistic goals

Autistic children’s developmental trajectories may look different from those of non-autistic people — and that’s OK. Although the media often presents very successful autistic people, parents should set attainable goals for their children.

“I encourage families to help their child achieve a successful life that’s tailored to their unique needs and abilities,” Samelson says.

Parents should talk through the options with their doctor to decide which approach best fits their family, but they need to find support for themselves during their child’s journey, too.

“It is important to find a community that ‘gets it,’ so join support groups, ask for help when you need it and look for joy,” Karpien says. “No diagnosis will ever diminish the love you have for your child. Your child is your child no matter what.”

