Virginia man gets 4 years for sending national defense information to agents of Chinese government

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — An Alexandria man has been sentenced to four years in prison for conspiring to collect and send the Chinese government national defense information.

Michael Charles Schena, a former South Caribbean Desk Officer in the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs with the U.S. State Department, sent classified documents to individuals he believed were agents of the People’s Republic of China, and received between $13,000 and $37,000 in return, according to court records.

“I’m a traitor,” the 42-year-old Schena admitted to the Federal Bureau of Investigation upon his arrest in March, according to court records.

Schena, a foreign affairs officer for the State Department since 2007, waived a preliminary hearing and remained in custody until his Sept. 4 sentencing. His official duties included “providing reporting, analysis, and policy recommendations for the DOS on matters relating to U.S. foreign affairs, according to court records.

Schena admitted to communicating online with suspected Chinese agents in April 2022, when he got a message on a social media platform from a person stating that they worked for an international consulting firm and were interested in hiring him. What followed was a series of back-and-forth communications, with Schena providing classified documents online and receiving payments in return, according to court records.

“The classified documents covered a range of topics regarding the United States’ diplomatic efforts abroad and the United States military’s intelligence activities,” according to court records. “Despite a thorough investigation, the government still does not have a full account of how much money Schena received for selling sensitive information. Between at least May 2023 and February 2025, Schena received over 90 transfers through online payment platforms in his wife’s name. The total amount was over $37,000. The payments ranged in amount from $122 to 1,000 dollars and rarely repeated the same payment amount.”

The largest payment documented is $10,000, given to Schena when he was on a vacation in Peru.

According to court records:

While there, Schena texted with an individual who worked for the government of the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”). This PRC handler directed Schena to a nearby rendezvous point: a hotel in Lima. When Schena walked into the lobby of that hotel, a man, whom Schena had never seen or met, approached him. The unidentified man asked, “Oh, you are Michael?” When Schena confirmed his identity, the unidentified man passed Schena an envelope and then walked away. In the envelope was $10,000 in U.S. currency and a white Apple iPhone 14. Schena’s PRC handler instructed Schena to use only the white iPhone to communicate with him.

In February, Schena was caught “red-handed,” taking pictures of multiple classified documents with his phone at his work station, according to court records.

“The gig was up,” prosecutors said in court documents. “Schena confessed that he planned on sending the classified documents to two individuals in the PRC government. And he admitted he knew the consequences of his actions.”

Erik S. Siebert, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said that Schena disgraced his country for a “paltry amount.”

“The price of Michael Schena’s disgraceful betrayal of his country is far more than the paltry amount for which he traded his honor,” Siebert said. “His acts of selfish avarice left that price to be paid by the faithful women and men of our intelligence community and the nation they serve. The cost Schena will pay is the loss of his integrity, his reputation, and, by today’s sentence, his freedom.”

John A. Eisenberg, the assistant attorney general for national security, said that the four-year sentence should serve as a warning to those who would double-cross the American people.

“The defendant threw away his career, betrayed his country, and abused the trust the United States placed in him by granting his Top Secret security clearance,” Eisenberg said. “He will spend years of his life in prison for passing classified information to individuals he believed to be Chinese government agents.”

Roman Rozhavsky, assistant director of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division, stated that Schena put American lives at risk.

“The Chinese government continues to aggressively target U.S. government employees to steal our classified information, and this sentencing makes clear the FBI and our partners will do everything in our power to defend the Homeland,” Rozhavsky said. “Anyone thinking of betraying their oath to the United States should consider the severe consequences and know the FBI will work tirelessly to bring them to justice.”

The sentencing was announced by U.S. District Judge Michael S. Nachmanoff.

The case was investigated by the FBI Washington Field Office, the FBI Richmond Field Office, the Department of Justice’s Office of Enforcement Operations, and the Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service Office of Counterintelligence.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael Ben’Ary and Gavin R. Tisdale for the Eastern District of Virginia and Trial Attorney Maria Fedor of the National Security Division’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section.

This story was originally published by ALXnow and distributed through a partnership with The Associated Press.

