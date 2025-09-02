Verint: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.7 million…

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Melville, New York-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The maker of software for analyzing intercepted communications posted revenue of $208 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $200.6 million.

