Vera Bradley: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) — ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) — Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.7 million…

ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) — ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) — Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Roanoke, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 2 cents per share.

The handbag and accessories company posted revenue of $70.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.