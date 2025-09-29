Vail Resorts: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) on Monday reported a loss of $185.5 million…

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) on Monday reported a loss of $185.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of $5.08 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $4.75 per share.

The ski resort operator posted revenue of $271.3 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $271.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $280 million, or $7.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.96 billion.

