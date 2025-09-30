United Natural: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $87…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $87 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had a loss of $1.43 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 11 cents per share.

The organic and specialty foods distributor posted revenue of $7.7 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $118 million, or $1.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $31.78 billion.

United Natural expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.50 to $2.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $31.6 billion to $32 billion.

