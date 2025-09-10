Tsakos: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (TEN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $26.8 million…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (TEN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $26.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of 67 cents.

The oil and gas shipping company posted revenue of $193.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $161.4 million.

