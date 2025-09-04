Torrid Holdings: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (AP) — CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (AP) — Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) on Thursday reported fiscal…

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (AP) — CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (AP) — Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the City Of Industry, California-based company said it had net income of 2 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The women’s apparel retailer posted revenue of $262.8 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $259.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Torrid Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $235 million to $245 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CURV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CURV

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.