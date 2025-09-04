Toro: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Toro Co. (TTC) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $53.5…

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Toro Co. (TTC) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $53.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bloomington, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.24 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The landscaping, maintenance and irrigation equipment maker posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.