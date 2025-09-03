Tilly’s: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) on Wednesday reported profit of $3.2 million in its…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) on Wednesday reported profit of $3.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share.

The clothing and accessories retailer posted revenue of $151.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Tilly’s said it expects revenue in the range of $134 million to $140 million.

