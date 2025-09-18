Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Colonial Heights 42, Southampton 8 Hampton 47, Woodside 7 Hurley 56, Tri-Cities Christian, Tenn. 48 Lafayette 63, Bruton…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Colonial Heights 42, Southampton 8

Hampton 47, Woodside 7

Hurley 56, Tri-Cities Christian, Tenn. 48

Lafayette 63, Bruton 0

Loudoun County 42, Park View-Sterling 0

Midlothian 49, Richmond Arts 6

New Kent 20, Tabb 10

Phoebus 41, Kecoughtan 0

Surry County 38, Charles City County 0

