Thor Industries: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Thor Industries Inc. (THO) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $125.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $2.36. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.31 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The recreational vehicle maker posted revenue of $2.52 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.31 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $258.6 million, or $4.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.58 billion.

Thor Industries expects full-year earnings to be $3.75 to $4.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $9 billion to $9.5 billion.

