The Top 10 Largest Private Equity Firms in the World

Wall Street is coming for your 401(k) under the banner of “democratizing access to alternative investments.” On Aug. 7, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that could eventually allow employer retirement plans to include private investments.

These would consist of direct equity, credit, digital asset and real estate stakes not listed on public exchanges like how stocks or real estate investment trusts (REITs) are. They would also encompass the various private equity funds run by Wall Street giants.

“Private equity can give access to businesses investors simply can’t reach through public markets,” explains Brady Ball, wealth advisor at Focus Partners Wealth. “The private market is massive compared to the public one, so ignoring it means you could be missing out on opportunities.”

Unlike mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), these pools are structured very differently. General partners raise capital from investors, who act as limited partners, to buy equity stakes in private companies often in the middle-market segment.

These transactions may involve taking a company private, recapitalizations or leveraged buyouts. The general goal is to deliver a clean exit later at a higher valuation, whether by re-listing the company, merging it or selling to another buyer.

Because these deals are illiquid and complex, access was historically restricted to accredited investors, such as wealthy individuals and pension funds with the expertise and time horizon to evaluate and deploy them properly.

That could soon change. If Trump’s executive order and Wall Street’s appetite for retail inflows align, private equity exposure may find its way into mainstream retirement accounts.

“If everyday savers allocated just 10% of the roughly $8 trillion in U.S. defined contribution 401(k) assets into private equity, that could unleash $800 billion of new capital into the hands of these managers; enough to buy a small country or three,” explains Michael Ashley Schulman, chief investment officer at multi-family office Running Point Capital.

However, some critics worry less about democratization and more about scraps being offloaded to unsuspecting retail investors. The push comes at a time when the world’s largest private equity firms are contending with challenging fundraising conditions and outflows.

“Diversification still rules the day, no matter the account or asset type,” Ball says. “If private equity becomes available within retirement plans, regulators might consider allocation limits since private equity has additional complexities and risks compared to public stock investing.”

Schulman agrees with Ball when it comes to prudent limits. “Add in the fact that most savers do not have the time or context to evaluate complex performance metrics, and the whole thing could tilt from democratization of alternatives to retail investors subsidizing institutional economics,” he says.

Here are the top 10 private equity firms ranked by five-year fundraising totals, according to Private Equity International’s PEI 300 rankings for 2025:

Company Funds raised over five years 1. KKR & Co. Inc. (ticker: KKR) $117.9 billion 2. EQT AB (OTC: EQBBF) $113.3 billion 3. Blackstone Inc. (BX) $95.7 billion 4. Thoma Bravo $88.2 billion 5. TPG Inc. (TPG) $72.6 billion 6. CVC Capital Partners PLC (CVCA.XD) $72.5 billion 7. Hg $72.5 billion 8. Hellman & Friedman $50.2 billion 9. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice $49.8 billion 10. Insight Partners $48.2 billion

1. KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

KKR tops the PEI 300 list, having raised $117.9 billion over the past five years. Based in New York, the firm is best known for pioneering the leveraged buyout model in the 1980s but has since diversified into private credit, infrastructure, real estate and growth equity strategies. Like many large private equity firms, KKR is publicly traded and has launched separate listed vehicles for different strategies.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) serves as its flagship business development company (BDC), giving investors exchange-listed access to private credit through a portfolio of loans. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) provides similar exposure to commercial real estate lending. Both are structured to pay out most of their earnings as distributions, offering high yields, whereas the parent entity KKR does not.

2. EQT AB (OTC: EQBBF)

Not all the private equity giants are U.S.-based. The second largest on the PEI 300 list is Stockholm-based EQT, which raised $113.3 billion over the past five years. The firm specializes in thematic investing, an approach where managers identify secular growth megatrends and position portfolios to benefit.

EQT’s funds hold stakes across artificial intelligence, robotics, life sciences, fintech, therapeutics, and clean energy. While it maintains a strong European presence, the firm is not regionally confined, with a growing footprint in emerging markets such as China, India and South Korea.

3. Blackstone Inc. (BX)

Blackstone slipped to third place from its top spot on last year’s PEI 300 list, raising $95.7 billion over the past five years, but it remains a cornerstone of the private equity industry. The firm is known for its aggressive deal-making and a heavy specialization in real estate, where strategies such as the Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust have attracted large inflows despite controversies related to halted redemptions.

Like KKR, Blackstone also maintains a suite of separately listed vehicles. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL), the firm’s BDC, provides exposure to private credit through loans to middle-market companies. Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT), meanwhile, operates as a mortgage REIT, generating high yields from spread trades on floating-rate real estate loans backed by commercial properties.

4. Thoma Bravo

Fourth on the PEI 300 list is Chicago-based Thoma Bravo, which raised $88.2 billion over the past five years. Unlike some of the larger firms that spread broadly across industries or emphasize real asset-backed strategies such as property or infrastructure, Thoma Bravo concentrates on intangibles.

The firm is a dominant player in vertical market software and cybersecurity. Past investments include McAfee, a consumer antivirus company, and SolarWinds, a network management provider. Current holdings include Darktrace, a cybersecurity firm, and SailPoint, a leader in identity management.

5. TPG Inc. (TPG)

Thoma Bravo is not the only private equity firm focused on technology and innovation. Competing closely is San Francisco–based TPG, which raised $72.6 billion over the past five years and primarily targets opportunities in health care, software, internet and digital media. The firm’s proximity to Silicon Valley has provided an edge in deal-making, giving it direct access to many emerging companies.

TPG operates through multiple platforms. TPG Capital is its flagship strategy, pursuing control-oriented private equity investments in mature companies. It also runs growth and impact platforms that focus on smaller, venture-style investments, and deals that incorporate social and environmental considerations without negatively impacting expected returns.

[5 of the Top Hedge Funds in 2025]

6. CVC Capital Partners PLC (CVCA.XD)

Ranked sixth with $72.5 billion raised, CVC Capital Partners is another non-U.S. player, headquartered in Luxembourg. The firm operates across seven major strategies: Europe/Americas, Asia, strategic opportunities, catalyst, secondaries, credit and infrastructure. Of these, the Europe/Americas business is the largest, with about $95 billion in AUM overseen by 191 employees managing 91 active investments.

Unlike Thoma Bravo or TPG, CVC is not tied to technology. Its portfolio is highly diversified, spanning companies as varied as Swiss watchmaker Breitling, U.S. manufacturer Anchor Glass and U.K.-based entertainment developer Jagex, known for the popular multiplayer game RuneScape. This broad approach has made CVC a dominant force in traditional buyouts.

7. Hg

Seventh on the list is U.K.-based Hg, which raised $72.5 billion over the past five years. The firm specializes in technology buyouts, with a heavy emphasis on workplace automation and digitalization. The focus is on acquiring mission-critical software firms that provide recurring revenue streams and are deeply embedded in specific industries.

Think of workplace tools such as Salesforce Inc. (CRM) or ServiceNow Inc. (NOW), but for narrower niches. Hg acquires private equivalents that do not trade publicly, scales them and eventually exits through sales or IPOs. The strategy relies on sticky, subscription-based models with strong recurring revenues that make these assets resilient and attractive to future buyers.

8. Hellman & Friedman

San Francisco-based Hellman & Friedman has raised $50.2 billion over the past five years, keeping close to a traditional private equity model. The firm specializes in leveraged buyouts and growth investments, targeting middle-market companies. While it has a strong presence in technology and health care, its portfolio is eclectic, spanning energy, industrials, retail and insurance.

Unlike some of the larger private equity firms, Hellman & Friedman still retains elements of its boutique heritage. The firm operates with a relatively lean team of over 70 investment professionals, including 24 partners.

9. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Ninth on the list is Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, or CD&R, which has raised $49.8 billion over the past five years. Unlike many of its peers that operate across multiple platforms, CD&R focuses solely on private equity through a single fund structure. It is also notable for being 100% partner-owned.

One of CD&R’s most notable recent investments was in Opella, formerly the consumer unit of French health care giant Sanofi SA (OTC: SAN.PA), where CD&R acquired a 50% controlling stake. Sanofi retained 48.2%, while the transaction generated about $12 billion in net cash for the firm.

10. Insight Partners

Rounding out the top 10 is New York-based Insight Partners, which raised $48.2 billion over the past five years. The firm’s mandate is to support early and growth-stage companies through a collaborative, consulting-driven approach. Its preference is for technology investments, particularly software.

Notable past and current portfolio companies reflect this focus. Databricks, an analytics platform specializing in big data and AI applications, counts Insight as a key backer. Another example is Monday.com Ltd. (MNDY), a workplace productivity software company where Insight participated in a series B funding round before its IPO.

Update 09/08/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.