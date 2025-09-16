The Brand House Collective: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — The Brand House Collective, Inc. (TBHC) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — The Brand House Collective, Inc. (TBHC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $20.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 90 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 79 cents per share.

The home decor retailer posted revenue of $75.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TBHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TBHC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.