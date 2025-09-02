The Best Time to Book a Cruise + 5 Tips

Ask the biggest cruise enthusiast you know about the best time of year to go on a cruise, and they’ll…

Ask the biggest cruise enthusiast you know about the best time of year to go on a cruise, and they’ll tell you it pays to cruise all year long. But when it comes to the best time to book said cruise, it’s not as cut and dry.

Locking in a cruise during certain seasons can get you a lower price, more cabin options and a better variety of itineraries. Booking in certain windows can even help you score additional perks like onboard credits, drink package discounts or upgrades to a premium stateroom.

So, what time of year should you book a cruise? We got the scoop from some cruise industry experts.

Book during wave season (January to March)

Travel agent Suzanne Nowicki of Wanderly Adventures, LLC says one of the best and most popular times to lock in a cruise is during what the industry calls “wave season.” This annual cruise booking window — typically spanning January to March — is when cruise lines offer some of their top deals to compete for the business of large swaths of customers locking in their travel plans for the year.

Nowicki says wave season often brings out the best discounts and offers across the major cruise lines. For example, lines may offer a percentage off the price of select cruises or discounts for third or fourth passengers in individual cabins. You may also find kids sail free offers or even flash sales on last-minute bookings.

Extra perks may also be available on top of these savings. “Added amenities can be free flights, free spa treatments, free specialty dining and more,” says Nowicki.

Book as early as possible (18-plus months ahead)

While cruise lines are known for rolling out some pretty epic deals on cruises during wave season, agent and Mexico travel expert Shelley Marmor says booking as early as possible may help you score an even better deal — and, more importantly, get you the cruise cabin you want.

Marmor says people talk about wave season as if it’s a “magic solution to all cruise-related problems.” However, waiting to book during wave season won’t ensure you get the specific cabin you want on the dates and ship you prefer.

“While it is true that January to March has its perks like onboard credit, drink packages or a reduced deposit, these promotions do not restore the good cabins,” she says.

Specifically, you should strive to book as early as possible if you want a certain room type (like an aft balcony cabin or suite), or if you need an accessible room. The same is true if you want to cruise over a peak holiday season, during the short Alaska cruise season or in summer in the Mediterranean.

“People lock these down 18-plus months out,” says Marmor. “Early birds eat well while cruising. Everyone else fights for scraps.”

Book in the fall (September through November)

Jenn Lee of Travel Planners International says there are typically great cruise offers in the fall when kids are back to school and many people have just taken a big summer vacation.

“Cruise line offers can provide great savings on winter travel and beyond for savvy travelers booking that holiday or spring break trip in advance,” says Lee.

You may also consider waiting until Black Friday to book a cruise, which many cruise and travel enthusiasts do each year. All the major cruise lines roll out Black Friday deals in November, typically featuring substantial savings on cruise fares plus perks like cabin upgrades and free drink packages.

Book at the last minute (within 90 days)

Finally, Marmor says booking a cruise within a few months of departure can actually help you pay less overall — but only if you are flexible with your travel plans. Last-minute deals are best for people who don’t care where they travel to, when they sail or the type of cabin they wind up in.

You can search all the major cruise line websites for last-minute deals, and you’ll probably find them. Reaching out to a travel agent who specializes in cruises can also help you identify these discounts, as can searching trusted third-party sites.

Other cruise booking advice

Consider the following tips as you begin your search for a cruise vacation.

— Work with a travel agent. Lee notes you don’t have to search for cruise deals on your own; working with a travel advisor can net you savings or added value on a cruise at any time. “They know the lines offering deals or special incentives, can guide you on the best stateroom for the money and help plan your pre- and post-cruise travel,” she says.

— Use discount and comparison sites. Third-party booking sites — like Booking.com or Vacations To Go — can help you find limited-time deals on certain cruise itineraries. They may also offer exclusive perks like prepaid gratuities, hefty onboard credits or cabin upgrades.

— Check Costco Travel for deals. Costco offers a range of discounted cruises and vacation packages for members. Beyond excellent pricing for cruises on the major lines, most bookings also come with a Costco Shop Card (a prepaid gift card to be used at the store).

— Join cruise loyalty programs. Belonging to a cruise loyalty program can help you save a percentage on every cruise you book, and these discounts are typically offered on top of other deals. For example, the MSC Voyagers Club discount from MSC Cruises offers a minimum of 5% off every cruise and up to 10% off cruises booked at least 9 months in advance.

— Invest in travel insurance. Make sure you purchase cruise insurance that includes emergency medical expense coverage, protection for emergency medical evacuation, travel delay insurance and coverage for lost or delayed baggage (at a minimum). This will ensure you get all or part of your money back if you need to cancel your trip for a covered reason or face financial losses from a range of circumstances.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Holly Johnson has spent most of her career writing about finance, and she has covered cruises and other family travel for more than a decade. She has cruised more than 40 times across most of the major cruise lines and has ventured on itineraries around the world. Johnson combined research, her personal knowledge and the advice of other cruise industry experts to write this article.

The Best Time to Book a Cruise + 5 Tips originally appeared on usnews.com