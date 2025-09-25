The Benefits of Intergenerational Activities for Senior Living Residents and Children

When my older son was 2 years old, a fellow mom arranged for our playgroup to visit a local nursing…

When my older son was 2 years old, a fellow mom arranged for our playgroup to visit a local nursing home at Halloween and holiday time.

The seniors’ faces lit up upon seeing the children dressed in costumes and their seasonal best, as they played together, ate treats and sang Christmas carols.

My most memorable moment was when my son sat at the piano with a 100-year-old resident as she played, smiles on both their faces even though they were nearly a century apart in age.

Programs like the one we participated in are becoming more common as administrators of senior living residences realize the positive effects these youthful spirits have on the residents — and vice versa.

“By fostering meaningful interactions across age groups, these programs promote understanding, respect, acceptance and cooperation,” says Sheri Y. Steinig, director of strategic initiatives and communications at the nonprofit Generations United. “Participants gain insight into different life experiences and perspectives, which cultivates empathy and reduces generational stereotypes.”

Find out more benefits of intergenerational activities for seniors and children, and how to locate programs near you — or create one yourself.

What Are Intergenerational Programs?

Often run by senior living homes, intergenerational programs connect seniors and children through visits and various activities.

On-site daycare

At Messiah Lifeways residence in Pennsylvania, intergenerational programs are built into their foundation — literally.

“Currently, we partner with a daycare provider to utilize intergenerational opportunities,” says Kimberly Korge, senior director of memory support and life enrichment. “The daycare center is on our campus and physically positioned so several residents can see the children playing from their rooms. The children frequently take walks around campus, too.”

The two groups have lots of opportunity to interact, but even without direct engagement, having the children around brings positive emotion to the seniors.

Visits from schoolchildren

At nonprofit senior living provider Elder Care Alliance in California, senior communities partner with local schools, faith-based organizations and local volunteers.

One community connected with a local K-8 day school to have students visit once a month to engage in hands-on projects and creative workshops with residents.

Another has elementary and middle school students coming for seasonal events.

“Students visit on Halloween for a community-wide celebration and return in November to join residents in packing brown-bag lunches for the homeless,” says Shannon Nevins, Transforming Age regional life enrichment director at Elder Care Alliance.

Yet another senior community started a pen pal program with a local elementary school.

“The students exchange letters with residents and visit once a month for storytelling,” Nevins says.

Mentorships and tutoring

Other programs make use of seniors’ experience to tutor local youth or give guidance for a future career.

“Seniors can be mentors by teaching skills, sharing life stories and giving advice from their own experiences,” Nevins says. “One of our communities had residents volunteer as tutors for students, which was very meaningful for both sides.”

Volunteering

Older kids can volunteer to assist older residents of care homes.

“We have a dedicated high school volunteer who spends weekends with residents,” Nevins says. “She helps with practical needs like threading beads for those with vision challenges, encourages residents to participate in programs, and invites them to teach her games, such as chess or rummikub.”

Why We Need Intergenerational Programs Today

Although modern society is more connected online, we’ve become less likely to interact in real life, especially as screen addiction causes children to be increasingly attached to their devices. Now, we’re more isolated from people of different demographics.

Intentionally bringing diverse groups together helps people — whether old or young — feel they are not alone and positively impacts society.

“By expanding social networks beyond a single age group, these programs cultivate belonging and break down barriers of age,” Steinig says. “Participants contribute to stronger, more connected communities where all generations are valued and engaged.”

Rebuilding community

Intergenerational activities recreate something that’s been lost in today’s nuclear family.

“Intergenerational living once defined American life, with families sharing homes, resources and caregiving,” Steinig says. “Children, adults and older adults now spend most of their time in age-specific spaces, which can increase rivalry, ageism and missed opportunities to learn from and serve one another and their community.”

Purposefully mingling seniors with young people can rebuild these connections, fostering a greater sense of cooperation and community.

Reducing ageism

Another result of the modern separation of age groups is that older people are often looked at as insignificant or even infantile instead of as wise elders.

These ageist stereotypes may also affect how seniors view themselves.

However, in sharing their stories, experience and skills with young people, they regain a sense of self-worth.

“These programs remind everyone that aging does not diminish a person’s worth or ability,” Nevins says. “It gives seniors purpose and pride in passing something on to the next generation.”

Children also grow in their respect for their elders.

“They start to see seniors not just as ‘older,’ but as people with wisdom, humor and experiences worth learning from,” Nevins says. “Interacting directly with older adults helps break down ageism by showing that seniors are not passive recipients of care — they are teachers, mentors and friends with valuable perspectives to share.”

Reducing loneliness and mental illness

Social isolation and loneliness are growing problems, with negative health effects comparable to those of smoking or obesity.

“Intergenerational programs directly counter this crisis by building meaningful relationships,” Steinig says. “Older adults who were previously cut off from their communities find connection and companionship.”

Young people are also dealing with their own mental health crisis, with recent increases in depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation.

Connecting these two groups has been shown in research to improve the well-being and self-esteem of both.

“This mutual exchange of knowledge and skills fosters confidence, positive self-perception and a renewed sense of purpose for people of all ages,” Steinig says.

Benefits for Seniors

Intergenerational activities have additional benefits for older adults:

More physical activity

Keeping up with kids encourages movement, which boosts cognitive, mental and physical health.

Practical assistance

Young people can support older adults with chores, errands and everyday tasks.

New skills and knowledge

Young people teach older adults how to better use technology and discuss new cultural trends, which may give seniors a more positive perception of today’s youth.

“Older adults feel more comfortable around kids and more invested in their well-being,” Steinig says.

Improved mood

Connecting with kids is a great mood-booster for older people.

“Residents often light up when children visit, smiling more, talking and sharing stories from their own childhood,” Nevins says. “The visits create excitement that lasts even after the kids leave.”

Through these interactions, seniors often rediscover the joy of nurturing, stepping back into the familiar role of a parent or grandparent.

“These emotional benefits are multidimensional and really bring out the personhood in residents,” says Tiffany Buskey, resident engagement manager at Messiah Lifeways.

Benefits for Children

Intergenerational activities have many proven benefits for young people as well:

Stronger social/emotional skills

Kids learn to communicate better and empathize with people they might not otherwise meet.

In addition, they gain a trusted adult to support them.

“Elders help guide kids through challenges and difficult times,” Steinig says.

Improved academics

School attendance, behavior and performance rise among children who attend intergenerational programs. Kids who struggle to read, for example, have been shown to improve their reading skills when paired with elder tutors.

Greater capability

Kids develop a greater sense of competence by helping older people.

“We’ve seen the children become empowered to assist residents — for example, they jump in to help push wheelchairs,” Buskey says. “The pride the children have because they were able to help someone is palpable.”

Better life choices

Elders steer kids away from trouble and toward safer paths by being positive role models and building hope for the future.

“This kind of connection helps kids learn from real-life wisdom,” Nevins says.

Deeper perspective

Listening to elders helps kids connect the past with the present and think in new ways.

“We see a unique desire to learn about the older population and hear their stories,” Buskey says.

How to Find an Intergenerational Program Near You

Several resources are available to discover where your children or older loved ones can participate in intergenerational activities:

— Search Generations United’s database at gu.org.

— Start your own program by reaching out to Generations United at gu@gu.org.

— Ask your local community center, library, school or senior center.

— Look for volunteer opportunities on Idealist.org.

— Contact a local senior living residence to see if you can schedule a visit.

Bottom Line

Intergenerational programs enrich the lives of both older and younger people who participate, and often create life-long bonds.

“Both groups feel they belong, and the friendships bring joy, respect and better well-being,” Nevins says.

