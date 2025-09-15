The 9 Best River Cruises in Europe

Medieval castles perched high atop the river, rolling hillsides with terraced vineyards, fairytale wintertime Christmas markets and up-close views of…

Medieval castles perched high atop the river, rolling hillsides with terraced vineyards, fairytale wintertime Christmas markets and up-close views of the Eiffel Tower’s nightly illumination show (with 20,000 twinkling lights) are just a few possible highlights aboard a European river cruise.

River cruises traversing Europe’s waterways are more popular than ever, with substantial increases in bookings for 2025 and 2026 and exciting new offerings. National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions announced a multiyear partnership in May 2025 with Transcend Cruises for expedition-style itineraries, while Celebrity Cruises will enter the river cruise market in 2027.

It’s important to note that every river — and every river cruise line — offers something different, so you’ll want to decide which river and which ship are appropriate for your travel style and interests.

If you’re ready to visit charming ancient villages and grand cities along Europe’s iconic waterways — while only unpacking and repacking once — check out these top itineraries for 2025, 2026 and beyond.

The Upper Danube: History, culture and cuisine

The Danube, the second-longest river in Europe (behind Russia’s Volga River), is one of the world’s most scenic waterways. The 1,780-mile-long river flows through 10 countries, originating in the Black Forest in Germany and emptying into the Black Sea at the Danube Delta, which lies between Romania and Ukraine. You’ll find many options for cruise itineraries that include the Upper or Lower Danube — and extended sailings that cover nearly the entire length of the river.

Most European river cruise lines offer weeklong voyages on the Upper Danube between Budapest, Hungary, and either Passau, Regensburg, Vilshofen or Munich in Germany. There are many variations of Upper Danube itineraries, including different departure cities, shorter sailings and several round-trip voyages from Budapest. Popular river cruise lines that offer Upper Danube sailings include Viking, AmaWaterways, Avalon Waterways, Uniworld Boutique River Cruises, Tauck, Riverside Luxury Cruises, Emerald Cruises, CroisiEurope Cruises and Riviera Travel.

Stops along the Danube may include the Slovakian capital city of Bratislava, as well as Vienna, Krems, Linz, Dürnstein or Grein in Austria. Voyages also typically include scenic cruising through Austria’s Wachau Valley wine region, a UNESCO World Heritage Site featuring 18 miles of vineyards, picturesque villages, castle ruins and monasteries.

If your ship calls on Dürnstein, one of the storybook towns in the Wachau Valley, you’ll see the ruins of Dürnstein Fortress, where England’s former king, Richard the Lionheart, was imprisoned between 1192 and 1193. Sample local wines at the historic Domäne Wachau, such as its Grüner Veltliner and riesling.

In Vienna, visit Schönbrunn Palace, the former summer residence of the Habsburgs; tour the catacombs at St. Stephen’s Cathedral; watch the “dancing” Lipizzaner stallions at Vienna’s famed Spanish Riding School; take in a concert or musical performance at one of the many venues around the city; and try local specialties, such as schnitzel, tafelspitz (boiled beef) and the original Sacher torte from Hotel Sacher Wien.

While in Linz, don’t miss the opportunity to take the full-day tour to the town of ?eský Krumlov, situated on the Czech-Austrian border. The storybook mountain town features the second-largest château and castle complex in the Czech Republic, offering spectacular views of the city from high atop the fortress walls.

And if your itinerary begins or ends in Regensburg, you’re in for a treat. This beautiful town is one of Germany’s oldest medieval cities, complete with cobblestone streets, colorful historic buildings, bustling squares, and rich culture and history. It is also home to one of the oldest restaurants in the world, the more than 500-year-old Wurstkuchl.

The Lower Danube: Lesser-known Eastern Europe

A cruise along the Lower Danube River includes stops in several less-traveled areas that are often overlooked by some tourists, including Croatia, Serbia, Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania. Part of this region was not accessible until 1991, after the fall of the Iron Curtain and the subsequent conflict in the Balkans.

Several European river cruise lines offer itineraries along the Lower Danube, including Avalon Waterways, Viking, Uniworld and Emerald Cruises. A highlight of a voyage in this region is sailing past the Iron Gates on the border of Serbia and Romania. The approximately 2-mile gorge features imposing rock cliffs and is regarded as one of the most impressive natural wonders of Europe.

Viking’s 11-day Passage to Eastern Europe, sailing from Bucharest to Budapest, is available spring through fall in 2025, 2026 and 2027. It’s offered on several of Viking’s longships, including the 190-guest Viking Vidar, Viking Honir and Viking Ullur. Other destinations on the cruise include the towns of Ruse and Vidin in Bulgaria; Golubac and Belgrade in Serbia; Osijek, Croatia; and Kalocsa, Hungary. Dating back more than 1,000 years, the small town of Kalocsa is home to rich Hungarian culture, farmland with approximately 8,000 acres of hot red peppers (known as “red gold”) and the world’s first paprika museum.

The Lower and Upper Danube: Germany to Romania

If you want to sail the entire length of the Danube, AmaWaterways offers an epic 14-day Grand Danube Cruise aboard three of its ships — including the 196-guest AmaMagna, the line’s flagship and the largest river cruise ship sailing today. The voyage from Vilshofen to Giurgiu, Romania (or the reverse), is available throughout 2025, 2026 and 2027.

Fans of Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” should add the optional four-night Transylvania land package to visit Sinaia, Brasov and Bucharest in Romania. The guided tour includes Sighisoara (Dracula’s birthplace), Bran Castle and a bit of gruesome history around Vlad the Impaler, also known as Vlad Draculea.

The Rhine: Castles and vineyards

For enchanting castles (there are 40 along the Rhine Gorge), charming medieval villages with cobblestone alleyways, lush forests and more vineyards (and wine) than you can imagine, consider a cruise along the Rhine from Basel, Switzerland, to Amsterdam. This is one of the most popular river cruise routes in Europe, so you’ll find seven-day itineraries with all the major cruise lines. These cruises typically include the German towns of Düsseldorf, Speyer, Rudesheim am Rhein and others, as well as Strasbourg, France (though specific towns will vary by voyage).

Longer Rhine itineraries include the Moselle and Main rivers. For example, Avalon Waterways’ eight-day sailing, The Rhine & Moselle: Canals, Vineyards & Castles, begins in Amsterdam and stops in several towns in Germany before disembarking in Remich, Luxembourg. Highlights of this cruise include visiting Cologne, Germany’s twin-steepled Gothic cathedral; seeing the half-timbered houses and Reichsburg Castle overlooking the Moselle Valley in Cochem, Germany; tasting local vintages in the quaint wine village of Bernkastel, Germany; and taking a guided wine walk (or bike ride) through Luxembourg’s Moselle Region. This itinerary is available on select dates between 2025 and 2027 aboard the intimate 128-guest Avalon Tranquility II.

Viking offers an 11-day Rhine & Main Explorer trip, which departs from Nuremberg, Germany, and makes stops in several German towns, including Marktheidenfeld in the Franconia region of Bavaria, and Karlsruhe, where you can take a tour to the renowned spa town of Baden-Baden. You’ll also have a scenic sailing day along the Main River, where you’ll discover the storybook towns that inspired the tales of the Brothers Grimm. The itinerary is available on select dates from 2025 to 2027 aboard some of Viking’s 190-guest longships, such as Viking Skirnir and Viking Modi.

The Rhône: History, gastronomy and wine

The 505-mile-long Rhône River flows southbound from the Swiss Alps through Switzerland and France before it reaches the Mediterranean Sea. But you’ll find that most cruises along the river begin in France in the gastronomic destination of Lyon (where the Rhône meets the Saône) and end in the medieval walled city of Avignon in Provence, also known as the “City of Popes.”

Uniworld features an eight-day Burgundy & Provence sailing along the Rhône aboard the 158-passenger S.S. Catherine. The itinerary, from Arles to Lyon, France, includes the French towns of Avignon, Viviers, Tournon and Beaune, where oenophiles and foodies can wine and dine the entire cruise.

The ancient Provencal town of Arles is home to the well-preserved Roman ruins of a theater and an arena. The coastal city was also the inspiration for more than 200 paintings by Vincent van Gogh. The charming village of Tournon, another stop on the itinerary, is best known for its imposing castle perched high atop the town and the scenic rail journey through the mountains aboard the historic Train de l’Ardèche. You can book this cruise through fall 2025 and between spring and late fall 2026.

The Seine: Normandy, The City of Light and Claude Monet’s Giverny

The distance traveled along the Seine from Paris to the English Channel might be one of the shortest at just 240 miles (110 miles as the crow flies), but it’s one of the most memorable river cruise itineraries in Europe. Spend a few days in Paris to visit the Louvre and Notre Dame Cathedral before sailing off to see the historic beaches at Normandy, the beautiful medieval towns with half-timbered houses, Monet’s Gardens at Giverny and the lush Norman countryside. You can also visit Château Gaillard, the castle built by Richard the Lionheart in 1196 in Les Andelys, France, and Napoleon Bonaparte’s last home just outside of Paris, Château de Malmaison.

Avalon offers several eight- and nine-day round-trip itineraries from Paris along the Seine, including its Active & Discovery cruises, which feature a selection of excursions and tours for energetic, curious travelers. Excursions on this cruise may include a guided bicycle tour or a food and cultural tour in Paris, a kayaking excursion in Les Andelys, and a visit to the Palais Bénédictine in Le Havre to see where the famous Bénédictine liquor is produced. The tour is followed by a cocktail-making class.

There’s also a selection of Classic Excursions, including a walking tour in Rouen, France, and a guided visit to Omaha Beach, the Pointe du Hoc monument and the American Cemetery. Depending on the specific itinerary, these cruises with Avalon are available between 2025 and 2027.

The Douro: The “River of Gold” and birthplace of port wine

A river cruise along the scenic Douro River may include visits to historic wine estates, views of endless terraced vineyards, the medieval hilltop walled town of Castelo Rodrigo, the historic city of Porto (a UNESCO World Heritage Site) and the vibrant metropolis of Lisbon — and, of course, many opportunities for tasting the famous fortified port wine. Culinary and wine enthusiasts will appreciate dining on the traditional cuisines of Portugal and Spain, and visiting the oldest demarcated wine region in the world, the Douro River Valley.

Tauck’s eight-day Villages and Vintages: Cruising the Douro River Valley cruise sails round-trip from Porto and is available on select dates in 2025, 2026 and 2027 aboard the 84-guest ms Andorinha. The itinerary includes a day in Porto to visit the Ribeira district, the Cathedral and Vila Nova de Gaia, overlooking the city. The weeklong journey also stops in the historic town of Pinhão, which is known for its large quintas (or wine estates).

Additionally, you’ll cross the border into Spain at the port town of Vega de Terron; visit the opulent baroque Mateus Palace outside of Peso da Régua, Portugal; and travel to the medieval town of Guimarães, where the kingdom of Portugal was born in 1128, all while sampling port vintages at local winemaking estates.

Tulip season in Holland and Belgium

Tulip season happens in the spring: specifically, between mid-March to mid-May in the Low Countries. You’ll find colorful flowers in bloom, including daffodils, hyacinths, crocus and a plethora of tulips. With the popularity of these cruises and the short season, you’ll want to book your sailing early.

Tulip season cruises in Holland and Belgium navigate small canals and rivers, stopping at UNESCO World Heritage Sites and picture-perfect villages and towns along the way. Some itineraries, such as one offered by Viking, also sail into Wesel, a small town in Germany.

AmaWaterways’ seven-night Tulip Time cruise, departing round-trip from Amsterdam, is available on multiple ships in 2026 and 2027. The itinerary includes the ancient harbor town of Zierikzee, Netherlands, and a day in Ghent, Belgium, where you can see the Castle of the Counts and St. Bavo’s Cathedral. From Ghent, you can opt to spend a full day in Bruges, Belgium, one of the prettiest and best-preserved medieval cities in Europe. While there, don’t miss the fries, Belgian chocolate and decadent ice cream.

In Antwerp, Belgium, plan to take a walking or bike tour to explore the city, or reserve a spot on a culinary tour to sample more fries, chocolate and Belgian beer. The annual spring flower show at Floralia Brussels in the park at Groot-Bijgaarden Castle is another highlight in Antwerp, with approximately 1 million vibrant blooming flowers in the gardens.

The ship also stops in Dordrecht, Netherlands, where you can visit the Village of Kinderdijk, renowned for its windmills. Rotterdam is the last city before returning to Amsterdam. While in Amsterdam, admire more than 70 acres of tulips at the world-renowned Keukenhof gardens nearby.

Christmas markets cruises

A Christmas markets cruise is a bucket list trip for many travelers. It’s an excellent way to visit several of Europe’s traditional holiday markets in one trip.

Most river cruise lines offer Christmas markets voyages to iconic European cities in France, Germany, Austria, Hungary, Switzerland and other countries. These cruises feature itineraries along the Danube, the Rhine, the Main, the Moselle, the Elbe, the Douro, the Garonne, the Dordogne and more. Many itineraries visit Nuremberg, Germany, and Salzburg, Austria, home to two of the oldest and best-known Christkindlesmarkts. In addition, you can celebrate the holidays in style with all the festivities on board the ship.

Some lines, such as Viking, also offer cruise tours that include both cruise and land portions. Viking’s 12-day Christmas on the Rhine & Moselle itinerary sails from Paris to Zurich, visiting markets in Paris, Reims and Strasbourg, France. In Germany, you’ll visit charming towns and markets, including those in Trier, Koblenz and Mannheim. After disembarking in Basel, Switzerland, you’ll transfer to Zurich for the land tour, where you can peruse the local foods and handicrafts at the stalls of Zurich’s oldest Christmas market, set along the picturesque shoreline of Lake Zurich.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Gwen Pratesi has been an avid cruiser since her early 20s. She has sailed on the newest megaships, paddle wheelers on the Mississippi River, an 18-stateroom river ship on the Mekong River, and a small luxury expedition vessel in Antarctica, crossing the notorious Drake Passage (twice). She used her extensive knowledge of the cruise industry to write this article. Pratesi covers the travel and culinary industries for major publications, including U.S. News & World Report.

