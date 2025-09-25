TD SYNNEX: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $226.8 million.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had profit of $2.74 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.58 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.02 per share.

The high-tech contractor posted revenue of $15.65 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.14 billion.

For the current quarter ending in November, TD SYNNEX expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.45 to $3.95.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $16.5 billion to $17.3 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.