Target to close in Cleveland Park after ‘prolonged underperformance’

Target is closing in Cleveland Park.

The Minneapolis-based chain confirmed Thursday it will shutter the urban-format store at Sam’s Park & Shop on Nov. 1 “due to prolonged underperformance,” the company said in a statement. It did not elaborate on the store’s performance.

Target (NYSE: TGT) filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification in late August with the District’s Department of Employment Services warning of 44 layoffs, but did not identify in the notice what store those layoffs would come from.

“We’re grateful to our team at this store, and we’re working with all eligible team members to offer them an opportunity to transfer to other Target locations,” the company said.

Target inked a 10-year lease for 23,220 square feet at the historic strip shopping center — a rare D.C. retail center with on-site parking — in 2017 with then owner Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT). The lease provided for three optional five-year extensions. The store opened in…