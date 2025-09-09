Synopsys: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $242.5 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had profit of $1.50. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $3.39 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.84 per share.

The maker of software used to test and develop chips posted revenue of $1.74 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.77 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Synopsys expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.76 to $2.80.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.23 billion to $2.26 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Synopsys expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.76 to $12.80 per share, with revenue ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.06 billion.

