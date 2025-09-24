Steelcase: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Steelcase Inc. (SCS) on Wednesday reported net income of $35…

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Steelcase Inc. (SCS) on Wednesday reported net income of $35 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The office furniture maker posted revenue of $897.1 million in the period.

