Sprinklr: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $12.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The customer experience software developer posted revenue of $212 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $205.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Sprinklr expects its per-share earnings to be 9 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $209 million to $210 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Sprinklr expects full-year earnings in the range of 42 cents to 43 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $837 million to $839 million.

