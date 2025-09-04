Sportsman’s Warehouse: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WEST JORDAN, Utah (AP) — WEST JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) on Thursday reported a loss…

WEST JORDAN, Utah (AP) — WEST JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the West Jordan, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 12 cents per share.

The outdoor sporting goods specialty retailer posted revenue of $293.9 million in the period.

