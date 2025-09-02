Signet: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.1 million…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.61 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The jewelry company posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Signet said it expects revenue in the range of $1.34 billion to $1.38 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.04 to $9.57 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.82 billion.

