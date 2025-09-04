Shoe Carnival: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT MILL, S.C. (AP) — FORT MILL, S.C. (AP) — Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) on Thursday reported earnings of $19.2…

FORT MILL, S.C. (AP) — FORT MILL, S.C. (AP) — Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) on Thursday reported earnings of $19.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Fort Mill, South Carolina-based company said it had net income of 70 cents per share.

The footwear retailer posted revenue of $306.4 million in the period.

Shoe Carnival expects full-year earnings to be $1.70 to $2.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCVL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCVL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.