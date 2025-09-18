Scholastic: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

September 18, 2025, 4:14 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Scholastic Corp. (SCHL) on Thursday reported a loss of $71.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $2.83. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.52 per share.

The publishing, education and media company posted revenue of $225.6 million in the period.

