Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Colonial Beach 14, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 7
John Handley 42, Westmoreland County 0
Landon, Md. 21, Bishop O’Connell 0
Potomac School 35, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 14
Sussex Technical, Del. 42, Arcadia 13
The Covenant School 10, Va. Episcopal 7
Trinity Episcopal 45, Flint Hill 28
Warwick 34, Phoebus 20
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.