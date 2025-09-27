Live Radio
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

September 27, 2025, 8:47 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Colonial Beach 14, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 7

John Handley 42, Westmoreland County 0

Landon, Md. 21, Bishop O’Connell 0

Potomac School 35, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 14

Sussex Technical, Del. 42, Arcadia 13

The Covenant School 10, Va. Episcopal 7

Trinity Episcopal 45, Flint Hill 28

Warwick 34, Phoebus 20

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

