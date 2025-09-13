Live Radio
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

September 13, 2025, 10:25 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alexandria City 42, Crossland, Md. 8

Bishop O’Connell 38, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 12

Christchurch 36, The Covenant School 0

John Handley 42, Brentsville 12

Landon, Md. 13, Flint Hill 6

Randolph-Macon Academy 36, Quantico 28

Trinity Episcopal 40, Woodberry Forest 7

Warwick 35, Bethel 13

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

