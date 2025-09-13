Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Alexandria City 42, Crossland, Md. 8
Bishop O’Connell 38, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 12
Christchurch 36, The Covenant School 0
John Handley 42, Brentsville 12
Landon, Md. 13, Flint Hill 6
Randolph-Macon Academy 36, Quantico 28
Trinity Episcopal 40, Woodberry Forest 7
Warwick 35, Bethel 13
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
