Saturday’s Scores

Alexandria City 42, Crossland, Md. 8

Bishop O’Connell 38, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 12

Christchurch 36, The Covenant School 0

John Handley 42, Brentsville 12

Landon, Md. 13, Flint Hill 6

Randolph-Macon Academy 36, Quantico 28

Trinity Episcopal 40, Woodberry Forest 7

Warwick 35, Bethel 13

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

