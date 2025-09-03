Salesforce.com: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.89 billion.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.89 billion.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of $1.96 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.91 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.77 per share.

The customer-management software developer posted revenue of $10.24 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.13 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Salesforce.com expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.84 to $2.86.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $10.24 billion to $10.29 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Salesforce.com expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.33 to $11.37 per share, with revenue ranging from $41.1 billion to $41.3 billion.

