RH: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) — CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) — RH (RH) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $51.7 million.

The Corte Madera, California-based company said it had profit of $2.62 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.93 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.19 per share.

The furniture and housewares company posted revenue of $899.2 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $905.5 million.

