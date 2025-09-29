ReposiTrak: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MURRAY, Utah (AP) — MURRAY, Utah (AP) — ReposiTrak (TRAK) on Monday reported net income of $1.7 million in its…

MURRAY, Utah (AP) — MURRAY, Utah (AP) — ReposiTrak (TRAK) on Monday reported net income of $1.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Murray, Utah-based company said it had net income of 9 cents.

The software-as-a-service provider posted revenue of $5.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7 million, or 35 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $22.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRAK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRAK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.