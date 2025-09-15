Radiant Logistics: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) on Monday reported profit of $4.9 million in…

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) on Monday reported profit of $4.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Renton, Washington-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The transportation and logistics services company posted revenue of $220.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $17.3 million, or 35 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $902.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RLGT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RLGT

