Personal Loan vs. Credit Card Rates: Why Borrowing $5K Could Cost You Way More

If you need to borrow quickly without putting up collateral, you have two realistic choices: personal loans and credit cards. In recent years, however, borrowing with credit cards has become much more expensive. Here’s the latest information about personal loan vs. credit card rates and how to save money with both products.

Credit Card vs. Personal Loan Interest Rate Trend

Since 2001, the difference, or spread, between average 24-month personal loan interest rates and average credit card interest rates has been as low as 0.14 of a percentage point (2002) and as high as 10.86 points (2024). In 2025, the spread has continued around 10 points. Source: Federal Reserve consumer credit statistical release

Any consumer borrowing unsecured funds should be aware of these two rates when deciding on a loan product. Paying the higher rate could add hundreds to the cost of a $5,000 purchase.

How Much Does It Cost to Borrow $5,000?

If you put a $5,000 purchase on your credit card instead of taking out a personal loan, you might pay nearly $600 more for it. Here’s how the numbers look: This is assuming that you pay off your credit card balance over 24 months and that you also cover any new charges so that you don’t incur more interest or increase your account balance. But many people fall into the trap of minimum credit card payments, and that’s the real danger here. A fairly common starting minimum payment for a $5,000 charge is $100 (2%). If you pay $100 a month and don’t add to your balance, it would take 135 months (over 11 years) to pay off $5,000. And the interest would run nearly $8,500 — that’s $7,860 more than the 24-month personal loan.

Why Are Personal Loan Rates Lower?

What’s behind the difference between credit card and personal loan interest rates? Both loans are (usually) unsecured. However, the products are marketed differently and are chosen for different reasons. What lenders charge depends on their costs and whom they lend to, says J.D. Pisula, CEO of Accolade Advisors and formerly the director of investments for the state of Ohio. And, Pisula says, personal loan providers have the edge.

“Really what it boils down to is the emergence of fintech companies focused on debt consolidation loans for prime and near-prime borrowers. They fund these loans from credit union or community bank balance sheets where they have a low cost of funds,” Pisula says. “Loan rates can also be lower due to streamlined underwriting, low servicing costs (e.g., no rewards programs or convenience fees) and a liquid secondary market for trading these loans. Credit expense is fairly low, too, due to the prime focus.”

In addition, providers of traditional loans may spend less to find their customers. EMI, a strategic marketing firm, analyzed marketing spending by the largest banks and found that regional banks tend to spend significantly less of their net revenue on marketing than “card-centric” banks.

Why Are Credit Card Rates So High Now?

Credit card issuers, on the other hand, are duking it out for “market power” in a highly competitive environment, according to a March 2025 paper issued by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. And all of those ads, slogans, stadiums and other media bombardments drive up operating costs — and interest rates.

“There is nothing in the financial industry that has anything close to these levels of rates,” says Itamar Drechsler, a professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, and one of the authors of the Fed paper.

We can blame ourselves for some of this because big-money advertising has proven to be more effective than low rates at attracting customers. Dominik Supera, an assistant professor of business at Columbia University and another of the paper’s authors, says, “What we see in our study is that consumers seem to be responding more to the marketing part of the business but not that much to the rate.”

Drechsler says that if consumers were paying attention, “There would be no point (in big marketing spending) because they’d be saying, ‘Oh, I know what the best rate is. … Let me go there.'”

Why Aren’t Personal Loans More Popular?

It’s interesting to compare personal loan and credit card interest rates, but the reality is that these two products serve different needs and aren’t apples-to-apples competitors. The New York Fed paper divides credit card users into two groups:

— “Transactors” use credit cards for convenience and rewards and pay off their balances every month. They make up about 40% of customers and account for 15% of credit card balances.

— “Borrowers” use credit cards to repay their purchases over time and carry balances from one month to the next. They make up 60% of customers and 85% of all credit card balances.

Transactors have little reason to trade their credit cards for lower-rate personal loans because they don’t pay interest on their balances. They enjoy the convenience of credit cards and often rewards as well.

Meanwhile, borrowers — who could benefit from lower rates — don’t seem to respond to the advantage of personal loans and the savings that they represent. Personal loan providers don’t market like credit card companies, so you have to be paying attention to see that you might be leaving money on the table.

In addition, all of our experts noted that personal loan borrowers tend to have more robust credit profiles, which means those who might benefit the most may have more difficulty getting loan approval.

How to Cut Your Borrowing Costs and Keep Your Cards

Credit cards are convenient, and rewards are enjoyable. That’s just a fact of modern life. But while credit cards may be a great way to purchase goods and services, they’re not ideal for extended borrowing.

Here are a few ways to minimize your borrowing costs and improve your long-term financial picture.

Smaller Players Offer Lower Rates

Banks and credit card companies that don’t have stadiums named after them or sponsor every show on the Bravo network still want your business. So give the little guys a chance — the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau reported that smaller banks and credit unions offer “significantly lower” median APRs than the largest issuers.

Take (Judicious) Advantage of Zero-Interest Offers

If your credit is respectable or better, you’ve probably received 0% APR introductory offers for purchases and/or balance transfers. Compare offers and pick one to clear existing balances or to finance an expensive purchase. And then apply yourself diligently to paying it off, because you can’t keep recycling old debt with new cards.

Become a Transactor

Credit cards make it easy to spend and hard to repay. The simplest way to clear balances is to stop adding to them and to pay them off as quickly as you can afford to. Take a vacation from spending more than necessary and celebrate your wins as account balances fall. Debt acceleration strategies like the avalanche and snowball can be very effective.

Use a Personal Loan for Larger Purchases

Personal loans come in amounts from $1,000 to over $100,000, and interest rates, especially for those with top-drawer credit, rival home equity loans. The more you borrow, the higher the stakes, so it’s smart to research personal loan rates and costs.

Refinance Credit Cards With a Personal Loan

Nothing says you can’t charge purchases to a credit card (thank you, rewards program!) and repay the balance with a personal loan.

If you want to stop being a borrower and become a transactor, safe from rising credit card interest rates, your first step might be a personal loan for credit card debt consolidation. Then pay it off as fast as you can and stop carrying credit card balances.

There are several advantages to doing this:

— Replace multiple payments with one

— Lower your interest rate

— Establish a definite end date for the debt

— Improve your credit score quickly (by lowering your credit utilization)

And there are a few drawbacks:

— The monthly payment is likely to be higher than credit card minimums, which are not designed to get you out of debt. You can see in the example above that the 24-month personal loan payment is more than twice the credit card minimum, even with a much lower rate.

— Consolidating debt without a budget and a strategy can leave you worse off. Growing credit card balances are a symptom of larger problems that must be addressed with budgeting and possibly counseling.

Personal loan APRs often include origination fees, and balance transfer cards generally require balance transfer fees. It’s important to compare the cost of restructuring your debt with that of letting it ride.

At the end of the day, the best advice might be tuning out the hype and doing some research before borrowing. “I mean, I’ve heard the commercials on TV since I was a kid,” says Drechsler, “but they’re boring and I never paid any attention to them.”

Update 10/01/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.