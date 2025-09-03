PagerDuty: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — PagerDuty Inc. (PD) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $9.8 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — PagerDuty Inc. (PD) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $9.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 30 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $123.4 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $123.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, PagerDuty expects its per-share earnings to range from 24 cents to 25 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $124 million to $126 million for the fiscal third quarter.

PagerDuty expects full-year earnings in the range of $1 to $1.04 per share, with revenue ranging from $493 million to $497 million.

