Oxford Industries: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $16.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.12. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.26 per share.

The owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines posted revenue of $403.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Oxford Industries expects its results to range from a loss of $1.05 per share to a loss of 85 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $295 million to $310 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Oxford Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.80 to $3.20 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion.

