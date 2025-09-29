Orosur Mining: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Orosur Mining Inc. (OROXF) on Monday reported net income of $8.8 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Orosur Mining Inc. (OROXF) on Monday reported net income of $8.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

For the year, the company reported profit of $9.9 million, or 5 cents per share.

