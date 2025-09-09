Oracle: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Oracle Corp. (ORCL) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $2.93…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Oracle Corp. (ORCL) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $2.93 billion.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.47 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $14.93 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.01 billion.

