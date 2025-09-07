Nuclear Fusion: 5 Ways to Invest in the Energy Breakthrough

In December 2022, researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s National Ignition Facility in California conducted a controlled nuclear fusion…

In December 2022, researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s National Ignition Facility in California conducted a controlled nuclear fusion experiment that, for the first time, produced more energy than was delivered by the lasers used to initiate it. That historic breakthrough has triggered a nuclear fusion technology arms race, and it’s understandable why investors are excited about the possibility fusion can ultimately be used to produce clean energy free of greenhouse gases and radioactive waste. Unfortunately for investors, there are limited options for investing in nuclear fusion at this point.

“The best way to gain exposure to fusion energy is by investing in private companies in this space,” says Viktor Shpakovsky, general partner at Beyond Earth Ventures.

Shpakovsky says one of the most notable examples of private nuclear fusion technology companies is Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS), which recently raised $1 billion in funding from Google, Nvidia Corp. (ticker: NVDA) and Breakthrough Energy.

“Beyond CFS, there are many other promising opportunities in the field — companies like Avalanche Energy, Marathon Fusion and several others,” Shpakovsky says.

The average retail investor does not have easy access to private equity funds or private, pure-play nuclear fusion stocks. But there are still some publicly traded companies positioned to benefit from investments in private fusion technology companies, the transition of legacy energy businesses to renewable energy sources and the application of artificial intelligence technology to solving the fusion problem.

Here are five ways to invest in nuclear fusion today:

— Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

— Eni S.p.A. (E)

— Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)

— Chevron Corp. (CVX)

— Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

Cenovus Energy is a Canadian integrated oil company focused on exploration and production of bitumen in Canada and crude oil refining in the U.S. Bitumen is a substance produced through the distillation of crude oil that is used as a waterproofing and adhesive agent in the construction industry.

Cenovus first made a $5 million investment in General Fusion back in 2011. General Fusion is a Canadian company developing magnetized target fusion (MTF) technology with the goal of bringing zero-carbon fusion energy to market by the early- to mid-2030s. The company’s Lawson Machine 26 (LM26) at its Canadian headquarters achieved first plasma in February 2025 and first plasma compression in April 2025. General Fusion is now working toward a series of results that will prove MTF can be commercially viable, including demonstrating fusion conditions of more than 100 million degrees Celsius.

Eni S.p.A. (E)

Eni is an Italian oil major that operates in 64 countries around the world, and its Plenitude renewable energy subsidiary reported more than 4 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of installed capacity in 2024. Eni was an early investor in fusion, taking an ownership stake in CFS, a spinout of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2018. In March 2023, Eni announced a new collaboration framework agreement with CFS aimed at accelerating the industrialization of fusion energy.

CFS claims to offer investors “the clearest path to bringing commercial fusion to the world” and aims to have its first grid-scale fusion power plant, ARC, operational in Virginia in the early 2030s. Eni is also involved in a U.K. fusion research collaboration with the United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA), which starts with the construction of the world’s largest and most advanced tritium fuel cycle facility.

Fusion technology is a part of Eni’s long-term goal of becoming completely carbon-neutral by 2050.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)

Alphabet is one of the world’s largest online search and advertising companies and is the parent company of Google and YouTube. In July 2022, Alphabet invested in TAE Technologies, another company working toward the goal of producing commercial-scale fusion energy by the early 2030s.

In 2025, Google participated in an $863 million fundraising round for CFS and struck a deal with the company to buy 200 megawatts of clean fusion power from CFS once it gets its ARC plant up and running.

Investors got a preview of what nuclear fusion could mean for Alphabet’s share price when the stock jumped 5% the day the initial fusion breakthrough was announced in December 2022. In a fusion arms race that involves extremely advanced technology, Alphabet’s industry-leading AI technology could give TAE and CFS an edge in cracking the fusion code in the next several years.

Chevron Corp. (CVX)

Chevron is a global oil major that operates exploration and production, refining and marketing, and petrochemical businesses. Chevron also participated in the $250 million funding round for TAE Technologies in July 2022. In addition, Chevron has invested in Zap Energy, a startup developing a next-generation modular nuclear reactor with the goal of producing commercially scalable fusion.

Clean energy investors often see legacy oil and gas companies like Chevron as obsolete dinosaurs, but Chevron is taking an aggressive approach to position itself well for a green future. In addition to its investments in nuclear fusion, Chevron has pledged to invest $10 billion into clean energy technology such as renewable fuels, geothermal energy and carbon capture.

While Chevron investors wait for nuclear fusion technology to advance, they can also enjoy Chevron’s 4.5% dividend.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is the world’s largest software company, best known for Windows, Office and Azure cloud services. Microsoft is exposed to nuclear fusion in several different ways. In addition to backing TAE Technologies, Microsoft has a power purchase deal with Helion Energy to provide Microsoft with fusion power by about 2028.

One of Helion’s earliest and largest financial backers was Sam Altman, the CEO of AI technology company OpenAI. OpenAI is best known as the developer of the ChatGPT platform. Microsoft has invested nearly $14 billion in OpenAI and has several major partnerships with the AI leader.

Microsoft also has fusion research collaborations with ITER — an international experimental fusion research project involving 33 countries — and the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory.

Given its AI technology and its relationships with Helion, OpenAI and Sam Altman, Microsoft could play a central role in fusion’s future.

