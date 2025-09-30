Nike: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Nike Inc. (NKE) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $727 million.…

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Nike Inc. (NKE) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $727 million.

The Beaverton, Oregon-based company said it had profit of 49 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The athletic apparel maker posted revenue of $11.72 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.01 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NKE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NKE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.