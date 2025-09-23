MillerKnoll: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) on Tuesday reported net income of $20.2 million in…

ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) on Tuesday reported net income of $20.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Zeeland, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The furniture maker posted revenue of $955.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in November, MillerKnoll expects its per-share earnings to range from 38 cents to 44 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $926 million to $966 million for the fiscal second quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MLKN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MLKN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.