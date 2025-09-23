Micron: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Micron Technology Inc. (MU) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Micron Technology Inc. (MU) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $3.2 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Boise, Idaho-based company said it had profit of $2.83. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.03 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.86 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $11.32 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.26 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $8.54 billion, or $7.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $37.38 billion.

For the current quarter ending in November, Micron expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.60 to $3.90.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $12.2 billion to $12.8 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

