Mesabi: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

September 15, 2025, 4:38 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Mesabi Trust (MSB) on Monday reported profit of $4.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 36 cents.

The iron ore miner posted revenue of $5.6 million in the period.

