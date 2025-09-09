Matrix Service: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Matrix Service Co. (MTRX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.3 million…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Matrix Service Co. (MTRX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $216.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $29.5 million, or $1.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $769.3 million.

Matrix Service expects full-year revenue in the range of $875 million to $925 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTRX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.