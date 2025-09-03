Macy’s: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s Inc. (M) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $87 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s Inc. (M) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $87 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 41 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $5 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.81 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.72 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Macy’s expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.70 to $2.05.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $21.15 billion to $21.45 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on M at https://www.zacks.com/ap/M

