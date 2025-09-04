Lululemon: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $370.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of $3.10.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.84 per share.

The athletic apparel maker posted revenue of $2.53 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in October, Lululemon said it expects revenue in the range of $2.47 billion to $2.5 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $12.77 to $12.97 per share, with revenue ranging from $10.85 billion to $11 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LULU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LULU

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.