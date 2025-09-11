Lovesac: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Lovesac Company (LOVE) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.7 million…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Lovesac Company (LOVE) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents.

The company posted revenue of $160.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Lovesac said it expects revenue in the range of $151 million to $161 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be 52 cents to $1.05 per share, with revenue ranging from $710 million to $740 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOVE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOVE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.