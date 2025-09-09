Limoneira: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — Limoneira Co. (LMNR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $855,000…

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — Limoneira Co. (LMNR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $855,000 in its fiscal third quarter.

The Santa Paula, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The agribusiness company posted revenue of $47.5 million in the period.

