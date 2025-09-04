Lifevantage: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Lifevantage Corp. (LFVN) on Thursday reported earnings of $2 million in its…

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Lifevantage Corp. (LFVN) on Thursday reported earnings of $2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lehi, Utah-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 17 cents per share.

The dietary supplements and skin care products company posted revenue of $55.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $9.8 million, or 75 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $228.5 million.

Lifevantage expects full-year earnings in the range of $1 to $1.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $225 million to $240 million.

